About this product
This premium 0.0% THC CBD oil tincture contains no artificial colors or flavors and is one of the best-tasting and cleanest formulas on the market.
Our Tranquil Mint organic broad spectrum CBD tincture contains organic olive oil, organic peppermint essential oil, and organic broad spectrum hemp extract.
Every batch of our CBD tincture broad spectrum tincture is completely 0.0% THC and third-party tested to ensure purity and potency.
Each 1oz bottle contains 30 servings / 15mg per serving.
Contains 0.0% THC.
About this brand
MelaMed blends organic Montmorency tart cherries from Northern Michigan's Leelanua Peninsula into delicious tasting Reverend Smith's CBD gummy bites that provide support for sleep, stress, and inflammation.
Known for being the only CBD brand with an ‘Awarding Winning Master Chef’ formulating Organic Cherry Gummy Bites with CBD, CBG, CBN and many other cannabinoids for maximum benefit potential.
