Our Tranquil Mint CBD Oil Tincture formula has always contained the finest ingredients, and we are proud to announce that it is now also USDA Certified Organic.



This premium 0.0% THC CBD oil tincture contains no artificial colors or flavors and is one of the best-tasting and cleanest formulas on the market.



Our Tranquil Mint organic broad spectrum CBD tincture contains organic olive oil, organic peppermint essential oil, and organic broad spectrum hemp extract.



Every batch of our CBD tincture broad spectrum tincture is completely 0.0% THC and third-party tested to ensure purity and potency.



Each 1oz bottle contains 30 servings / 15mg per serving.



Contains 0.0% THC.