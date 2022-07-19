About this product
Our powerful Relief Blend contains Curcuminoids (Curcumin, Turmeric, and other beneficial compounds) which have anti-inflammatory, anticarcinogenic, and antitumor properties, in addition to our proprietary CBD with nanoemulsion technology that’s in all our great softgels.
1. Relax tense muscles and stiff joints
2. Balance your body’s natural inflammatory response
3. Stop letting stiff joints hold you back from doing what you love
Recent studies have shown that all diseases have a foundation in inflammation including heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer's, and many other degenerative illnesses which is why this product is so superior to other CBD products on the market. It combines the healing properties of CBD mixed with the powerful antinflammatory properties of curcuminoids which deliver a fantastic product with the utmost relief.
30 softgels / 25mg per serving.
Gluten-free and 0.0% THC.
Ingredients: Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, Curcuminoids, Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Beta Caryophyllene, Bovine-Derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Water. Contains: Tree Nuts (Coconut)
See our test results here: https://melamedcbd.com/lab-tests/
About this brand
MelaMed blends organic Montmorency tart cherries from Northern Michigan's Leelanua Peninsula into delicious tasting Reverend Smith's CBD gummy bites that provide support for sleep, stress, and inflammation.
Known for being the only CBD brand with an ‘Awarding Winning Master Chef’ formulating Organic Cherry Gummy Bites with CBD, CBG, CBN and many other cannabinoids for maximum benefit potential.
Now available at select retail locations and online.