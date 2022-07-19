Melamed Relief Blend CBD + Curcumin Premium Softgels



Our powerful Relief Blend contains Curcuminoids (Curcumin, Turmeric, and other beneficial compounds) which have anti-inflammatory, anticarcinogenic, and antitumor properties, in addition to our proprietary CBD with nanoemulsion technology that’s in all our great softgels.



1. Relax tense muscles and stiff joints

2. Balance your body’s natural inflammatory response

3. Stop letting stiff joints hold you back from doing what you love



Recent studies have shown that all diseases have a foundation in inflammation including heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer's, and many other degenerative illnesses which is why this product is so superior to other CBD products on the market. It combines the healing properties of CBD mixed with the powerful antinflammatory properties of curcuminoids which deliver a fantastic product with the utmost relief.



30 softgels / 25mg per serving.

Gluten-free and 0.0% THC.



Ingredients: Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, Curcuminoids, Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Beta Caryophyllene, Bovine-Derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Water. Contains: Tree Nuts (Coconut)



See our test results here: https://melamedcbd.com/lab-tests/