About this product
Our revolutionary sleep blend CBD softgels will have you feeling refreshed and ready for anything the day brings your way.
Quit counting sheep and get the much-needed rest you deserve.
This product contains 3 mg of Melatonin and 3 mg of CBN to help ease into a quality sleep.
We’ve recently upgraded this state-of-the-art formula to now include CBN, a cannabinoid known for its sleep-promoting benefits. Paired with melatonin and super absorbative nanotechnology, this sleep-inducing soft gel will promote restfulness and rejuvenating sleep.
30 softgels / 25mg per serving.
Gluten-free and 0.0% THC.
Ingredients: Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, Melatonin (Water Soluble), Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Beta Caryophyllene, Roman Chamomile, Bovine-Derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol, and Water. Contains:Tree Nuts (Coconut)
See our test results here: https://melamedcbd.com/lab-tests/
About this brand
MelaMed blends organic Montmorency tart cherries from Northern Michigan's Leelanua Peninsula into delicious tasting Reverend Smith's CBD gummy bites that provide support for sleep, stress, and inflammation.
Known for being the only CBD brand with an ‘Awarding Winning Master Chef’ formulating Organic Cherry Gummy Bites with CBD, CBG, CBN and many other cannabinoids for maximum benefit potential.
Now available at select retail locations and online. Visit melamedcbd.com today and use code "MELA-20" to receive 20% off your order!