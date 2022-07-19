Melamed Sleep Blend CBD + Melatonin Premium Softgels



Our revolutionary sleep blend CBD softgels will have you feeling refreshed and ready for anything the day brings your way.

Quit counting sheep and get the much-needed rest you deserve.

This product contains 3 mg of Melatonin and 3 mg of CBN to help ease into a quality sleep.

We’ve recently upgraded this state-of-the-art formula to now include CBN, a cannabinoid known for its sleep-promoting benefits. Paired with melatonin and super absorbative nanotechnology, this sleep-inducing soft gel will promote restfulness and rejuvenating sleep.



30 softgels / 25mg per serving.

Gluten-free and 0.0% THC.



Ingredients: Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, Melatonin (Water Soluble), Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Beta Caryophyllene, Roman Chamomile, Bovine-Derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol, and Water. Contains:Tree Nuts (Coconut)



See our test results here: https://melamedcbd.com/lab-tests/

