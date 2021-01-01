About this product
Our Relaxation Aid Gummies are Great to Manage:
• Healthy Stress Response
• Nervous System Support
• Enhanced Joy
• Inflammatory Response
THC-Free (For people who get drug tested)
INGREDIENTS
Filtered Water, Sugar, Gelatin, Adipic Acid, Citric Acid, Natural Flavoring, CBD Isolate, Lavender, Chamomile, Sunflower Lecithin, Honey, Corn Starch, Contains less than 2% of Artificial Flavor, Disodium Phosphate, and Sodium Citrate, Fumaric Acid, Tannic Acid, Red 40, Blue 2.
HOW TO USE
If new to CBD, take ½ gummy, 2 times a day for 10 days. If you have used CBD recently, take as needed.
DOSAGE INSTRUCTION
20mg Per Gummy, Serving Size: ½ gummy, Servings per package 20.
About this brand
Meli Botanicals
Our Whole Plant CBD and THC-FREE CBD X HERBs have unique properties that can enhance our friends, family, customers, and even our beloved pet’s lives every day!
Great to manage:
- Chronic Pain Relief
- Inflammation
- Joint Pains
- Insomnia
- Anxiety
- Hair Loss
- Dried Cuticles
& much more
Visit our website to learn more!
www.melibotanicals.com
