Our Relaxation Aid Gummies are Great to Manage:

• Healthy Stress Response

• Nervous System Support

• Enhanced Joy

• Inflammatory Response



THC-Free (For people who get drug tested)



INGREDIENTS

Filtered Water, Sugar, Gelatin, Adipic Acid, Citric Acid, Natural Flavoring, CBD Isolate, Lavender, Chamomile, Sunflower Lecithin, Honey, Corn Starch, Contains less than 2% of Artificial Flavor, Disodium Phosphate, and Sodium Citrate, Fumaric Acid, Tannic Acid, Red 40, Blue 2.



HOW TO USE

If new to CBD, take ½ gummy, 2 times a day for 10 days. If you have used CBD recently, take as needed.



DOSAGE INSTRUCTION

20mg Per Gummy, Serving Size: ½ gummy, Servings per package 20.