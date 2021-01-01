About this product

Our Inflammation Aid Gummies are Great to Manage:

• Healthy Inflammatory Response

• Daily Discomfort

• Healthy Joints

• Immune Support



THC-Free (For people who get drug tested)



INGREDIENTS

Filtered Water, Sugar, Gelatin, Adipic Acid, Citric Acid, Natural Flavoring, THC Free CBD Isolate, Turmeric, Ginger, Black Pepper, Sunflower Lecithin, Honey, Corn Starch, Contains less than 2% of Artificial and Natural Flavor, Disodium Phosphate and Sodium Citrate, Fumaric Acid, Yellow 6, Red 40, BHA (preservative)



HOW TO USE

If new to CBD, take ½ gummy, 2 times a day for 10 days. If you have used CBD recently, take it as needed.



DOSAGE INSTRUCTION

20mg Per Gummy, Serving Size: ½ gummy, Servings per package 20