About this product
Our Inflammation Aid Gummies are Great to Manage:
• Healthy Inflammatory Response
• Daily Discomfort
• Healthy Joints
• Immune Support
THC-Free (For people who get drug tested)
INGREDIENTS
Filtered Water, Sugar, Gelatin, Adipic Acid, Citric Acid, Natural Flavoring, THC Free CBD Isolate, Turmeric, Ginger, Black Pepper, Sunflower Lecithin, Honey, Corn Starch, Contains less than 2% of Artificial and Natural Flavor, Disodium Phosphate and Sodium Citrate, Fumaric Acid, Yellow 6, Red 40, BHA (preservative)
HOW TO USE
If new to CBD, take ½ gummy, 2 times a day for 10 days. If you have used CBD recently, take it as needed.
DOSAGE INSTRUCTION
20mg Per Gummy, Serving Size: ½ gummy, Servings per package 20
About this brand
Meli Botanicals
Our Whole Plant CBD and THC-FREE CBD X HERBs have unique properties that can enhance our friends, family, customers, and even our beloved pet’s lives every day!
Great to manage:
- Chronic Pain Relief
- Inflammation
- Joint Pains
- Insomnia
- Anxiety
- Hair Loss
- Dried Cuticles
& much more
Visit our website to learn more!
www.melibotanicals.com
