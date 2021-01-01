About this product

Combining the cell regeneration abilities of CBD with our proprietary oils blends powerfully grows thicker and longer hair in as little as two weeks!



INGREDIENTS

Jamaican Black Castor Oil, THC Free CBD Oil, Hemp Oil, Argon Oil, Jojoba Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Rosemary, Cedarwood, Lavender, and Peppermint.



HOW TO USE

Apply one drop on each finger tip up to all ten and massage into the affected area on the scalp. Apply at night and wash as normal in the morning or leave-in. Apply 2-5 times a week.



DOSAGE INSTRUCTION

50mg (0.5 fluid oz.), Serving size: 5-10 drops