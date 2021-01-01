About this product
Combining the cell regeneration abilities of CBD with our proprietary oils blends powerfully grows thicker and longer hair in as little as two weeks!
INGREDIENTS
Jamaican Black Castor Oil, THC Free CBD Oil, Hemp Oil, Argon Oil, Jojoba Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Rosemary, Cedarwood, Lavender, and Peppermint.
HOW TO USE
Apply one drop on each finger tip up to all ten and massage into the affected area on the scalp. Apply at night and wash as normal in the morning or leave-in. Apply 2-5 times a week.
DOSAGE INSTRUCTION
50mg (0.5 fluid oz.), Serving size: 5-10 drops
About this brand
Meli Botanicals
Our Whole Plant CBD and THC-FREE CBD X HERBs have unique properties that can enhance our friends, family, customers, and even our beloved pet’s lives every day!
Great to manage:
- Chronic Pain Relief
- Inflammation
- Joint Pains
- Insomnia
- Anxiety
- Hair Loss
- Dried Cuticles
& much more
Visit our website to learn more!
www.melibotanicals.com
