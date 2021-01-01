About this product

Our Body Aid Topical Great to Manage:

• Healthy Inflammatory Response

• Daily Discomfort

• Healthy Joints

• Immune Support



INGREDIENTS

Water, Emulsifying Wax, Mango Butter, Coconut Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Arrowroot, Essential Oils, Whole Plant CBD, Leucidal, Grapefruit, Frankincense, Lavender.



HOW TO USE

In this highly concentrated cream, a little goes a long way! To start, use just a bean-size amount. Apply topically to painful muscles and joints. Massage thoroughly into the area of discomfort until fully absorbed.



DOSAGE INSTRUCTION

Use as needed to manage sore and achy muscles and joints.