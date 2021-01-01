Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

CBD Whole Plant (Full Spectrum) Topical Cream X Grapefruit & Lavender (1,000mg)

by Meli Botanicals
Buy Here

About this product

Our Body Aid Topical Great to Manage:
• Healthy Inflammatory Response
• Daily Discomfort
• Healthy Joints
• Immune Support

INGREDIENTS
Water, Emulsifying Wax, Mango Butter, Coconut Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Arrowroot, Essential Oils, Whole Plant CBD, Leucidal, Grapefruit, Frankincense, Lavender.

HOW TO USE
In this highly concentrated cream, a little goes a long way! To start, use just a bean-size amount. Apply topically to painful muscles and joints. Massage thoroughly into the area of discomfort until fully absorbed.

DOSAGE INSTRUCTION
Use as needed to manage sore and achy muscles and joints.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Meli Botanicals
Meli Botanicals
Shop products
Our Whole Plant CBD and THC-FREE CBD X HERBs have unique properties that can enhance our friends, family, customers, and even our beloved pet’s lives every day!

Great to manage:
- Chronic Pain Relief
- Inflammation
- Joint Pains
- Insomnia
- Anxiety
- Hair Loss
- Dried Cuticles
& much more

Visit our website to learn more!
www.melibotanicals.com