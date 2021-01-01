CBD Whole Plant (Full Spectrum) Topical Cream X Grapefruit & Lavender (1,000mg)
About this product
Our Body Aid Topical Great to Manage:
• Healthy Inflammatory Response
• Daily Discomfort
• Healthy Joints
• Immune Support
INGREDIENTS
Water, Emulsifying Wax, Mango Butter, Coconut Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Arrowroot, Essential Oils, Whole Plant CBD, Leucidal, Grapefruit, Frankincense, Lavender.
HOW TO USE
In this highly concentrated cream, a little goes a long way! To start, use just a bean-size amount. Apply topically to painful muscles and joints. Massage thoroughly into the area of discomfort until fully absorbed.
DOSAGE INSTRUCTION
Use as needed to manage sore and achy muscles and joints.
About this brand
Meli Botanicals
Our Whole Plant CBD and THC-FREE CBD X HERBs have unique properties that can enhance our friends, family, customers, and even our beloved pet’s lives every day!
Great to manage:
- Chronic Pain Relief
- Inflammation
- Joint Pains
- Insomnia
- Anxiety
- Hair Loss
- Dried Cuticles
& much more
