CBD X Lavender & Chamomile: Anxiety

by Meli Botanicals
About this product

Our Relaxation Aid is Great to Manage:
• Healthy Stress Response
• Nervous System Support
• Enhanced Joy
• Inflammatory Response

BLACK DROPPER: Whole Plant
WHITE DROPPER: THC-Free (For people who get drug tested)

INGREDIENTS
Whole Plant Ingredients:
Premium MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) Oil, Whole Plant CBD, Vitamin E Oil, Lavender, Chamomile.

THC Free Ingredients:
Premium MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) Oil, THC Free CBD, Vitamin E Oil, Lavender, Chamomile.

HOW TO USE
Place dropper with tincture dosage under the tongue. Hold for 20-30 seconds then swallow. This will allow the CBD to quickly be absorbed into the bloodstream. If you are new to CBD, use it twice daily for a minimum of 10 days. If you have used CBD recently, take it as needed.

DOSAGE INSTRUCTION
600mg (1.0oz), Serving Size: 0.5 ml = Half Dropper: 10mg CBD Twice a Day for 10 days.
About this brand

Meli Botanicals
Our Whole Plant CBD and THC-FREE CBD X HERBs have unique properties that can enhance our friends, family, customers, and even our beloved pet’s lives every day!

Great to manage:
- Chronic Pain Relief
- Inflammation
- Joint Pains
- Insomnia
- Anxiety
- Hair Loss
- Dried Cuticles
& much more

