Our Relaxation Aid is Great to Manage:

• Healthy Stress Response

• Nervous System Support

• Enhanced Joy

• Inflammatory Response



BLACK DROPPER: Whole Plant

WHITE DROPPER: THC-Free (For people who get drug tested)



INGREDIENTS

Whole Plant Ingredients:

Premium MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) Oil, Whole Plant CBD, Vitamin E Oil, Lavender, Chamomile.



THC Free Ingredients:

Premium MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) Oil, THC Free CBD, Vitamin E Oil, Lavender, Chamomile.



HOW TO USE

Place dropper with tincture dosage under the tongue. Hold for 20-30 seconds then swallow. This will allow the CBD to quickly be absorbed into the bloodstream. If you are new to CBD, use it twice daily for a minimum of 10 days. If you have used CBD recently, take it as needed.



DOSAGE INSTRUCTION

600mg (1.0oz), Serving Size: 0.5 ml = Half Dropper: 10mg CBD Twice a Day for 10 days.