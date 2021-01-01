About this product
Meli Botanicals Bedtime Aid CBD Oil Drops are infused with Valerian Root to quickly ease you into a restful sleep more consistently. For centuries, the benefits of Valerian Root have successfully been used as a natural herbal sedative.
Our Sleep Aid is Great to Manage:
• Falling Asleep
• Sleep Cycles
• Calms Mind and Body
• Increase Productivity
BLACK DROPPER: Whole Plant
WHITE DROPPER: THC-Free (For people who get drug tested)
INGREDIENTS
Whole Plant Ingredients:
MCT Oil, Whole Plant CBD Oil, Valerian Root, Chamomile, Vitamin E Oil.
THC Free Ingredients:
MCT Oil, THC Free CBD Oil, Valerian Root, Chamomile, Vitamin E Oil.
HOW TO USE
Place dropper with tincture dosage under the tongue. Hold for 20-30 seconds then swallow. This will allow the CBD to quickly be absorbed into the bloodstream. If you are new to CBD, use 30-60 minutes before lying down for sleep for a minimum of 10 days. If you have used CBD recently, take it as needed.
DOSAGE INSTRUCTION
600mg (1.0oz), Serving Size: 1.0 ml = Full Dropper: 20mg CBD Once a Day for 10 days.
About this brand
Meli Botanicals
Our Whole Plant CBD and THC-FREE CBD X HERBs have unique properties that can enhance our friends, family, customers, and even our beloved pet’s lives every day!
Great to manage:
- Chronic Pain Relief
- Inflammation
- Joint Pains
- Insomnia
- Anxiety
- Hair Loss
- Dried Cuticles
& much more
Visit our website to learn more!
www.melibotanicals.com
