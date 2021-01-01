About this product

Meli Botanicals Bedtime Aid CBD Oil Drops are infused with Valerian Root to quickly ease you into a restful sleep more consistently. For centuries, the benefits of Valerian Root have successfully been used as a natural herbal sedative.



Our Sleep Aid is Great to Manage:

• Falling Asleep

• Sleep Cycles

• Calms Mind and Body

• Increase Productivity



BLACK DROPPER: Whole Plant

WHITE DROPPER: THC-Free (For people who get drug tested)



INGREDIENTS

Whole Plant Ingredients:

MCT Oil, Whole Plant CBD Oil, Valerian Root, Chamomile, Vitamin E Oil.



THC Free Ingredients:

MCT Oil, THC Free CBD Oil, Valerian Root, Chamomile, Vitamin E Oil.



HOW TO USE

Place dropper with tincture dosage under the tongue. Hold for 20-30 seconds then swallow. This will allow the CBD to quickly be absorbed into the bloodstream. If you are new to CBD, use 30-60 minutes before lying down for sleep for a minimum of 10 days. If you have used CBD recently, take it as needed.



DOSAGE INSTRUCTION

600mg (1.0oz), Serving Size: 1.0 ml = Full Dropper: 20mg CBD Once a Day for 10 days.