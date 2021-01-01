Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Meraki Gardens

Meraki Gardens

Blueberry Headband Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Rather than a simple cross of Headband and Blueberry, the ETS version combines ‘76 Blueberry, Emerald OG Kush, Cali Sour D, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush. Combining these strains creates a unique aroma of lemon zest, diesel blueberries, and pepper. These highly resinous colas have the effect of creating that perfect hybrid high. You will start off with an energy of pure happiness and end in a state of euphoria.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!