About this product

Rather than a simple cross of Headband and Blueberry, the ETS version combines ‘76 Blueberry, Emerald OG Kush, Cali Sour D, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush. Combining these strains creates a unique aroma of lemon zest, diesel blueberries, and pepper. These highly resinous colas have the effect of creating that perfect hybrid high. You will start off with an energy of pure happiness and end in a state of euphoria.