Meraki Gardens
Meraki Mango Pre-Roll 3g 6-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Mangos and marijuana go together. The fruit is known to enhance the high for people. Meraki Mango tastes like you dipped a mango into sugar. It’s such a well balanced hybrid you could be at a party all night having a great time and by the time you want to fall asleep you will ﬁnd your body already relaxed in a state of euphoria. Whether you want to go to a party or chill watching netﬂix guaranteed Meraki Mango will make an unforgettable experience.
Mango Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
829 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
32% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
