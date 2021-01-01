Loading…
Meraki Gardens

Purple Punchsicle

This Amazingly ﬂavorful strain intensiﬁes all of the qualities of the Purple Punch strain. The aroma is so strong that you can taste the blueberry pop tart fresh out of the toaster. Its strong indica effects will leave you in a euphoric state of mind with a permanent smile on your face. This is deﬁnitely a strain that is best served after dinner. Instead of your dessert save the calories and enjoy this delicious berry packed strain.
