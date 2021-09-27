About this product
Crafted to help curb the anxiety/paranoia associated with high levels of THC - these TIPS combine all the benefits of meditation into a well balanced earthy aroma. Each pack contains four crutches (tips, filters, whatever you want to call them) and can be re-used up to two times. Simply choose your preferred strain, grab you favorite papers, and roll up with our crutch to enjoy the added therapeutic benefits of terpenes.
Use code FREESHIP for free shipping on orders of 3 packs or more.
Use code GIMMY20 for 20% off orders of 6 packs or more.
GSC effects
Reported by real people like you
4,819 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
