  3. Meraki Tips - Terpene Infused Crutches - Entourage Effect
Meraki Tips - Terpene Infused Crutches - Entourage Effect

Roll with it

Best for the first time/light Cannabis user
Our Peaceful Tips hep to curb the anxiety/paranoia often associated with high levels of THC.
Crafted from wood - Reusable up to two times
Our Sayonara Tips are infused with a blend of sedative terpenes that help with sleep/relaxation
Best for the experienced Cannabis user
About Meraki Tips - Terpene Infused Crutches - Entourage Effect

Meraki is the crutch you can count on when life hits you with the unexpected. We believe that all humans are born resilient and harnessing the art of acceptance is the first step towards mindfulness & personal progress. Our company specializes in Terpene infused crutches and they are the first of their kind. For those who are not familiar with the term crutch, we are talking about the end piece, filter, tip, that you would use to roll up a joint. Each crutch is crafted from wood and can be re-used up to two times. We currently have two formulas of Terpenes that we use to infuse our tips - The first formula is called our Peaceful tip and that blend was created to help curb the unwanted anxieties/paranoia often associated with high levels of THC. The second formula is called our Sayonara tip and that was made to help boost the sedative/relaxing properties of Cannabis. How does it work? Step 1 - Choose your flower Step 2 - Choose your papers Step 3 - Grab your Terpene Infused Crutch Step 4 - Roll up and enjoy Curious about our tips? Email tellmemore@merakitips.com ****Current Deals**** - Good through 9/30- 10/5 Use code FREESHIP for free shipping on orders of 3 or more Use code GIMMY20 for 20% off orders of 6 or more

