About this product
Genetics: Sour Alien x White Moonshine
Type: Indica Dominant
Aroma: Fruity, Citrus, Musky, Pine
Effect: Relaxing, Social, Sleep
~ Enhanced with Linalool Terpene
~ Best for evenings for its mind and body relaxing benefits
INFO:
+ Full Spectrum Cannabinoids
+ 4 distinct ratios to fit your needs
+ Proprietary Polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits
+ Full Flower/Bud Extraction
+ Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides
+ Clean Green Certified
+ 100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E
+ Genuine CCELL Cartridges with proprietary ceramic heating technology
+ Universal 510 threading
+ 1 Full Gram per cartridge
POTENCY:
THC%: 18%
CBD%: 45%
CBDA%: 10%++
TOTAL CANNABINOIDS%: 81%
++ includes other minor cannabinoids
*percentages may vary slightly by batch
Learn more at https://mfused.com/balance-high-cbd-cartridges/
About this strain
Aliens On Moonshine by Sin City Seeds is a potent CBD-rich phenotype of The Cali Connection’s Sour Alien crossed with White Moonshine. This indica-dominant strain emits a funky aroma that is a clashing of sour, sweet, and chemicals. The high CBD/THC ratio gives Aliens On Moonshine potent medicinal properties while remaining mostly functional. Its effects land firmly in the body and can assist with inflammation, irritability, and minor physical discomfort. The uplifting, clearheaded buzz and soothing physical effects make Aliens On Moonshine an excellent add-in or standalone strain for CBD lovers everywhere.
Aliens On Moonshine effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.