Moose Tracks

by MFUSED
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

MFUSED STRAINS Live Resin Disposable – Moose Tracks

MFUSED STRAINS Live Resin Disposable
Genetics: Thin Mint Cookies x Triple OG
Taste: Diesel, Herbal, Citrus
Classification: Sweet Exotic
Type: Sativa

A High Potency THC Extract with Live Resin Cannabis Terpenes Disposable Vape Pen

- Nuanced and true-to-life Cannabis flavor profiles from Live Resin Cannabis Terpenes
- Require no additional part and come ready-to-use right out of the packaging
- Slim & discreet design, perfect on-the-go companion
- High-quality components to ensure long-lasting performance
- Full rechargeable device via USB-C
- Zero artificial additives and flavoring
- Independently tested to ensure product safety

Get ready to score big with our limited-edition flavors and strains that pay homage to the champions that unite our communities on and off the field!

This campaign is more than just cannabis—it's about celebrating the spirit of unity and community. We want to rally around the teams that have become the beating heart of our cities, symbolizing resilience, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence.

Join us as we celebrate the heart and soul of our city through our game-changing Sports campaign this summer!

About this strain

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Moose Tracks is a cross between Thin Mint Cookies and Triple OG that produces an indica-leaning cultivar with a rich flavor profile. Consumers enjoy some of the sweet mint terps and balanced high of Thin Mint Cookies alongside a heavier influence from Triple OG that brings forward a gassy, piney terpene profile.

 

