MFUSED STRAINS Live Resin Disposable – Moose Tracks



Genetics: Thin Mint Cookies x Triple OG

Taste: Diesel, Herbal, Citrus

Classification: Sweet Exotic

Type: Sativa



A High Potency THC Extract with Live Resin Cannabis Terpenes Disposable Vape Pen



- Nuanced and true-to-life Cannabis flavor profiles from Live Resin Cannabis Terpenes

- Require no additional part and come ready-to-use right out of the packaging

- Slim & discreet design, perfect on-the-go companion

- High-quality components to ensure long-lasting performance

- Full rechargeable device via USB-C

- Zero artificial additives and flavoring

- Independently tested to ensure product safety



Get ready to score big with our limited-edition flavors and strains that pay homage to the champions that unite our communities on and off the field!



This campaign is more than just cannabis—it's about celebrating the spirit of unity and community. We want to rally around the teams that have become the beating heart of our cities, symbolizing resilience, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence.



Join us as we celebrate the heart and soul of our city through our game-changing Sports campaign this summer!

