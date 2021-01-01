About this product

SLAPZ

Genetics: Runtz x Grease Monkey

Type: INDICA

Taste: Fruity, Diesel, Sweet



+ Superior Taste And Immediate Peak High

+ THC Distillate With Strain-Specific Cannabis Terpenes

+ No Artificial Additives, Ever

+ Clean Green Certified

+ Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides

+ Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread)



Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis terpenes, the unique natural flavor molecules found in cannabis, for a superior taste and immediate peak high.



Isolating THC using multi filtration extraction (MFE) with a focus on having the highest levels of purity & potency



Utilizing the most advanced wiped-film short path molecular distillation and cannabinoid isolation technology, our pure golden THC Clear concentrate packs a Kung-Fu punch. By optimizing the steam capture of pure THC oil, we ensure that our Clear is fully activated and ready to make an instantaneous impact. Fans often describe the high from our Clear as euphoric or almost psychedelic. Your ideal partner for transcending metaphysical boundaries. Follow our journey @mfusedculture