Sour Pebbles - Strain Specific Distillate Cartridge

About this product

SOUR PEBBLES
Genetics: Alien Diesel x Fruity Pebbles
Type: SATIVA
Taste: Berry, Candy, Citrus

+ Superior Taste And Immediate Peak High
+ THC Distillate With Strain-Specific Cannabis Terpenes
+ No Artificial Additives, Ever
+ Clean Green Certified
+ Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides
+ Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread)

Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis terpenes, the unique natural flavor molecules found in cannabis, for a superior taste and immediate peak high.

Isolating THC using multi filtration extraction (MFE) with a focus on having the highest levels of purity & potency

Utilizing the most advanced wiped-film short path molecular distillation and cannabinoid isolation technology, our pure golden THC Clear concentrate packs a Kung-Fu punch. By optimizing the steam capture of pure THC oil, we ensure that our Clear is fully activated and ready to make an instantaneous impact. Fans often describe the high from our Clear as euphoric or almost psychedelic. Your ideal partner for transcending metaphysical boundaries. Follow our journey @mfusedculture

Sour Pebbles effects

28 people told us about effects:
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
39% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
