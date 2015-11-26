MFUSED
TECHNIQ - Pure Kush (by Washington Bud Co.)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
PURE KUSH
Genetics: OG Kush x OG Kush
Type: Indica Dom. Hybrid
Effects: Tranquilizing, Relaxing
Notable Terpenes: Pulegone, Camphene, Caryophyllene, Pinene
Taste/Aroma: Skunky, Earthy, Mint, Citrus
Grow: 50/50 Blend Soil
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FULL SPECTRUM SINGLE ORIGIN TERP SAUCE
+ MFUSED's Ultimate Cannabis Vapor Experience
+ Featuring Top Shelf Flower from Premier Gardens
+ Exclusive CCELL Tank System for Techniq
+ 360˚ Heating Coil Embedded in Porous Ceramic
+ 1 Full Gram
+ Clean Green Certified
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TECHNIQ is MFUSED’s most premium line of Cannabis vapor tank, only utilizing carefully hand selected top shelf flowers cultivated by premier gardens around WA state. TECHNIQ is the culmination between passionate master growers, decade-long experienced extractors and innovative market-leading technology all put into one.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CCELL™ Proprietary Ceramic Technology
Process of high temperature sintering creates countless nanoscale inlet holes on CCELL’s ceramic heating core. CCELL’s patented ceramic formula paired with a larger heating element and wider tank allows for seamless dispersion and vaporization of every last drop of oil without sacrificing any flavor or potency.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest-grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. All at the simple press of a button. Life is better MFUSED. Follow our journey @techniqbymfused
Pure Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
240 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
43% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
