Logo for the brand MFUSED

MFUSED

TWISTED - Green Apple Kush

About this product

Taste: SWEET, BERRY, TROPICAL
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
+ Superior Taste and Immediate Peak High
+ Cannabis with a Twist of Natural Botanical Terpenes
+ 1 Full Gram
+ Genuine CCELL Cartridges
+ Universal 510 Threading
+ Clean Green Certified
+ No Artificial Additives, EVER
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis and natural botanical terpenes for a superior taste and immediate peak high.

Isolating THC using multi filtration extraction (MFE) with a focus on having the highest levels of purity & potency
