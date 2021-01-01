About this product

Taste: SWEET, BERRY, TROPICAL

+ Superior Taste and Immediate Peak High

+ Cannabis with a Twist of Natural Botanical Terpenes

+ 1 Full Gram

+ Genuine CCELL Cartridges

+ Universal 510 Threading

+ Clean Green Certified

+ No Artificial Additives, EVER

Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis and natural botanical terpenes for a superior taste and immediate peak high.



Isolating THC using multi filtration extraction (MFE) with a focus on having the highest levels of purity & potency