MFUSED
TWISTED - Sunny OG
About this product
Taste: Orange/Pineapple, Sweet, Sour, Citrus
- Superior Taste and Immediate Peak High
- Cannabis with a Twist of Natural Botanical Terpenes
- 1 Full Gram
- Genuine CCELL Cartridges
- Universal 510 Threading
- Clean Green Certified
- No Artificial Additives, EVER
Our most powerful cannabis distillate vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile. After distillation, we re-infuse the extract with natural terpenes for a superior taste and immediate peak high.
Isolating THC using multi filtration extraction (MFE) with a focus on having the highest levels of purity & potency
