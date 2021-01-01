About this product

Taste: Orange/Pineapple, Sweet, Sour, Citrus

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

- Superior Taste and Immediate Peak High

- Cannabis with a Twist of Natural Botanical Terpenes

- 1 Full Gram

- Genuine CCELL Cartridges

- Universal 510 Threading

- Clean Green Certified

- No Artificial Additives, EVER

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our most powerful cannabis distillate vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile. After distillation, we re-infuse the extract with natural terpenes for a superior taste and immediate peak high.



Isolating THC using multi filtration extraction (MFE) with a focus on having the highest levels of purity & potency