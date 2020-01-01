 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Microbe Life Hydroponics

Support Bacteria! Award Winning Growers use Microbe Life!

Microbe Life Hydro and Gage Green Genetics working together!
Award Winning Growers use Microbe Life Products to get the best of their gardens!
Our Microbe Life Hydro booth at a Cannabis Event
Our State of the Art Laboratories, in Cape Coral, FL.
An aerial view of our Laboratories, Production, Fermentation and Warehousing in Cape Coral, FL.
About Microbe Life Hydroponics

From the leading manufacturer of Photosynthetic Bacteria, we now introduce our superior technology to the Hydroponic and Aquaponic industries. An introduction to superior technology: with over two decades of laboratory and field research targeting non-chemical, microbial plant enhancement, Microbe Life Hydroponics bio formulations are designed specifically to improve plant processes from Top to Bottom- from the foliar level, through the rhizosphere-through improvements in foliar photosynthesis and root zone biological functions. A true breakthrough in modern microbiology. Bottom line, your plants will be amazing!

