Microbe Life Hydroponics
Support Bacteria! Award Winning Growers use Microbe Life!
About Microbe Life Hydroponics
From the leading manufacturer of Photosynthetic Bacteria, we now introduce our superior technology to the Hydroponic and Aquaponic industries. An introduction to superior technology: with over two decades of laboratory and field research targeting non-chemical, microbial plant enhancement, Microbe Life Hydroponics bio formulations are designed specifically to improve plant processes from Top to Bottom- from the foliar level, through the rhizosphere-through improvements in foliar photosynthesis and root zone biological functions. A true breakthrough in modern microbiology. Bottom line, your plants will be amazing!
Available in
United States