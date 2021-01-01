About this product

What it is:



The culture consortium produced by Ecological Laboratories, Inc. that is used on tens of thousands of acres of crops worldwide is the foundation for our Photosynthesis Plus, a complete ecosystem in the bottle. The proprietary formulation and culture growth enhances product performance via selective adaptation, resulting in superior performance in aerobic, facultative, anaerobic and anoxic environments. Shelf stable for two years.



What it does:



Enhances plant functions at the foliar level and the root zone in both soil and soilless substrates. Enhances photosynthesis and biological function by allowing plants to capture and utilize radiant energy more efficiently. Speeds uptake and distribution of essential macro- and micro- nutrients required for all plant metabolic functions and growth. Promotes plant vigor and reduces input costs while increasing yields.



Use in addition to ALL nutrient and fertilizer programs for maximum yields. May be used for indoor and outdoor use with all hydroponic, NFT, drip systems, aeroponic, irrigation and liquid feeding systems, with all soilless media, including Coco Coir. Compatible with all fertilizer programs. Always check pH and CF levels.