Loading...

Midnight Bar

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesEdibles

THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

41 products
Product image for Strawberry Milkshake White Chocolate 185mg
Chocolates
Strawberry Milkshake White Chocolate 185mg
by Midnight Bar
Product image for Orange Cream Chocolate Bar 185mg
Chocolates
Orange Cream Chocolate Bar 185mg
by Midnight Bar
THC 185%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Lemonade White Chocolate Bar 185mg
Chocolates
Strawberry Lemonade White Chocolate Bar 185mg
by Midnight Bar
THC 185%
CBD 0%
Product image for Banana Milk Chocolate Bar 185mg
Chocolates
Banana Milk Chocolate Bar 185mg
by Midnight Bar
THC 185%
CBD 0%
Product image for Banana Chocolate Bar 185mg
Chocolates
Banana Chocolate Bar 185mg
by Midnight Bar
THC 185%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dark Cherry Midnight Bites 55mg
Chocolates
Dark Cherry Midnight Bites 55mg
by Midnight Bar
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Key Lime Pie Midnight Bar 100mg
Chocolates
Key Lime Pie Midnight Bar 100mg
by Midnight Bar
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for S'MORES Milk Chocolate 185mg
Chocolates
S'MORES Milk Chocolate 185mg
by Midnight Bar
Product image for Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar 140mg
Chocolates
Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar 140mg
by Midnight Bar
THC 140%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry Chocolate Bites 55mg
Chocolates
Blueberry Chocolate Bites 55mg
by Midnight Bar
Product image for Orange Cream Chocolate Bar 160mg
Chocolates
Orange Cream Chocolate Bar 160mg
by Midnight Bar
THC 160%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Milkshake Chocolate Bar 145mg
Chocolates
Strawberry Milkshake Chocolate Bar 145mg
by Midnight Bar
THC 145%
CBD 0%
Product image for Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar 90mg
Capsules
Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar 90mg
by Midnight Bar
THC 90%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry Milk Chocolate Bar 135mg
Chocolates
Blueberry Milk Chocolate Bar 135mg
by Midnight Bar
THC 135%
CBD 0%
Product image for Rich Dark Chocolate 185mg
Chocolates
Rich Dark Chocolate 185mg
by Midnight Bar
Product image for Blueberry Milk Chocolate 185mg
Chocolates
Blueberry Milk Chocolate 185mg
by Midnight Bar
THC 185%
Product image for Strawberry Milkshake Bar 180mg
Chocolates
Strawberry Milkshake Bar 180mg
by Midnight Bar
THC 180%
CBD 0%
Product image for Milk Chocolate Bar 160mg
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Bar 160mg
by Midnight Bar
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dark Cherry Chocolate Bar 100mg
Chocolates
Dark Cherry Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Midnight Bar
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Orange Cream Milk Chocolate 185mg
Chocolates
Orange Cream Milk Chocolate 185mg
by Midnight Bar
Product image for Cookies and Cream Milk Chocolate 185mg
Chocolates
Cookies and Cream Milk Chocolate 185mg
by Midnight Bar
Product image for Strawberry Lemonade 185mg
Chocolates
Strawberry Lemonade 185mg
by Midnight Bar
THC 185%
Product image for Key Lime Pie Chocolate Bar 185mg
Chocolates
Key Lime Pie Chocolate Bar 185mg
by Midnight Bar
THC 185%
Product image for Chocolate Banana Bites 45mg
Chocolates
Chocolate Banana Bites 45mg
by Midnight Bar