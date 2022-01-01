Overview -

This cross of Gelato and Frozen Margy comes on quick and strong! Upon first exhale, Gelato Margy brings on a euphoric headband experience. This cerebral headband has been known to help with those prone to headaches, as if it’s a protective shield. Further along in the Gelato Margy experience, one may start to feel a creeping body buzz allowing the body to relax and release any tension held within.



Tasting - Sweet sherbet with earthy undertones



Effects - Cerebral, Euphoric, Relaxing