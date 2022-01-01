Overview -

After a long day, sit back and relax with some Grease Monkey. Let this gassy hybrid wash away the stresses from the day as it pulls you further and further into the couch. After a while you may find yourself starting to drift into a blissful sleep. User be warned, Grease Monkey is the stinky of stinkiest. Pungent before and after lit by fire, keep some Palo Santo or incense nearby. Grease Monkey does not mess around.



Tasting - Robust gas with woodsy vanilla undertones



Effects - Happy, Relaxed, Sleepy