Weightless. This is the word to best describe the feeling of Moonboots. As if you were on the moon feeling a lack of gravity. Moonboots is a happy, productive, clear headed high, with a relaxed body. Perfect for social events, physical fatigue, or even just a good ol’ fashioned self-care day. Moonboots is just here for a good time.



Tasting - Peppery with a fruity aftertaste



Effects - Happy, Productive, Relaxed, Sociable