Overview -

Strawberries and Cream is a 60/40 Sativa Dominant Hybrid known for it’s buttery sweet flavor. Not only is this strain a treat for the nose and taste buds, it is a wonderful option for those seeking a euphoric and non drowsy experience. This strain is perfect for Sativa lovers who might be prone to tension, as Strawberries and Cream allows the user to have a creative and euphoric high while maintaining a relaxed body. Due to it’s genetics, Strawberries and Cream has been a popular choice for those who have experienced appetite loss. Be prepared to keep your fridge stocked when indulging in this strain.



Tasting - Sweet and Fruity with a smooth buttery finish.



Effects - Creative, Euphoric, Relaxing, Increased Appetite