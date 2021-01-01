Loading…
Midwest Concentrates

Canna Clamp - Handheld Essential Oil Press

About this product

Complete comes with Irwin 600 Hand Clamp Packaged
2″x3.75″ plates
Variable temperature settings 100-300 degrees fahrenheit with fast heat up (5 Degrees per click)
3 prong US grounded plug
Includes 5 Pollen Pressing Bags
Includes 5 Parchment Squares
Midwest Concentrates Dab Mat
Plates Orders by themselves WILL NEED A Dewalt or Irwin Hand Clamp (latest model)
WHOLESALE & DISTRIBUTION?

Email the Team at midwestconcentrates@gmail.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!