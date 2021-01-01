About this product

Stay focused and satisfied with these fruit punch flavored THCV Energy Gummies. These unique gummies offer the potential benefits of increased energy, enhanced focus, and improved mood.



This product is legal according to federal law and many state laws, as it is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain any ∆9 THC.



Type: THCV

Vegan: Yes

Total Amount: 10 Gummies

CBD Per Pack/Per Gummy: 100mg/10mg

Flavors: Fruit Punch

Key Ingredients: Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV)

Final Thoughts: Creating Better Days is not new to the gummy market. They've been making gummies for almost 7 years. The extract used for these gummies is made in a cGMP facility. THCV is a cannabinoid that can help people with energy and focus.

At this time, we aren't able to offer any discounts on this product due to expensive nature of product. When the cost of THCV comes down, we will be the first to pass this cost reduction along to you. Thank you for understanding.



