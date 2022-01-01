THC-O is the newest cannabinoid and is taking the community by storm. Most know this as the spiritual cannabinoid, but make no mistake about it, this gummy takes you to another level and Each gummy contains a combination of Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC. These gummies may allow you to feel introspective and have deep thought.



This product is legal according to federal law and many state laws, as it is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain any ∆9 THC.



Type: THC-O

Vegan: Yes

Total Amount: 50 Gummies

THC-O Per Jar/Per Gummy: Approximately 1250mg/25mg

Flavors: Mango, Fruit Punch and Blue Raspberry

Key Ingredients: Proprietary formulation: Two parts Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol (∆8 THC) and three parts Delta 9, all hemp derived.

Final Thoughts: THC-O is the percussor to Delta-8, and is known to be psychoactive. This unique and proprietary combination of Delta 8 and Delta 9 makes these THC-O gummies an experience for the ages.

Take gummies with food or eat 10-60 minutes after for best effects. We always recommend starting with 1/2 a gummy to gauge how you are going to feel. As suggested above, refrigeration is recommended after opening. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment.



These gummies are legal according to federal law and many state laws. The Flawless THC-O gummies is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC. However, MBH and Flawless do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. MBH retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. You assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.



We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but these gummies may trigger many drug tests looking for Delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.



Shipping



Due to Delta 8 THC//Delta 9 THC- hemp derived/Delta 10 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Utah.



If your gummies have melted, a quick remedy is to place them in the refrigerator for up to 1 hour. Once cooled, open the bag at the sides and cut into equal pieces. Precise dosing requires a gram scale. Please note we can't guarantee these gummies won't melt during shipping.



USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF YOU'RE PREGNANT.



Must be 21 to buy and use these gummies. Given these gummies are priced aggressively, we aren't offering a discount at this time.