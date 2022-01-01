These sour gummies contain 10 gummies for a total of 250mg of legally hemp-derived HHC, the newest cannabinoid hitting the market. Their effect is somewhere between Delta 9 and Delta 8, so perfect for those who are more experienced. Users indicate they feel energized with a cerebral high.



While these gummies are sour, they are a fruit medley and finish with a slightly sweeter taste.



Type: Hemp derived Hexahydrocannabinol

Vegan: No

Total Amount: 10 Gummies

HHC Per Pack/Per Gummy: 250mg/25mg

Flavors: Sour Fruit Medley

Key Ingredients: Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC)

Final Thoughts: MBH is relentless in keeping in front of the newest research in the market. We also believe it's imperative to partner with companies that share our passion about this business.

Take gummies with food or eat 10-60 minutes after for best effects. We always recommend starting with 1/2 a gummy to gauge how you are going to feel.



MBH and Delta Extrax do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. MBH retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. MBH is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.



USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF YOU'RE PREGNANT.



Must be 21 to buy and use these gummies.