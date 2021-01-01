About this product

Each gummy contains 10mg of CBD derived from organic hemp. Made with pure organic cane sugar, Liberty's gummies also contain turmeric for inflammation, coconut oil for heart health, and spirulina to give your immune system a boost. Spirulina contains a number of nutrients, including B vitamins, beta-carotene, and vitamin E.



Formulated in California in small craft batches, the CBD used in these gummies comes from hemp grown utilizing organic farming practices.



Type: Full Spectrum

Vegan: No

Total Amount: 50 Gummies

CBD Per Bottle/Per Gummy: 500mg/10mg

Flavors: Multi-fruit Flavors

Key Ingredients: Cannabidiol (CBD), Turmeric, spirulina, and coconut oil

Final Thoughts: Made from a full-spectrum CBD distillate, these great tasting gummies are a fabulous way to get your CBD. These gummies were one of the first gummies we tried several years. Many brands have reduced the number of gummies in their packages, so these 50 gummies per pack are a bargain! Not to mention each gummy contains turmeric which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Add in spirulina and round that off with organic hemp from small batches to produce these delicious gummies!