About this product
Our most concentrated isolate product, this tincture is for those looking to get the most out of their CBD. If you are turning to CBD to alleviate severe symptoms, this is the product we would recommend. The calibrated glass dropper ensures confidence and convenience when measuring each use. Consumption is effortless with this tasteless tincture. Bring balance to your body and mind today.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mindful Medicinal
At Mindful Medicinal, our mission is to provide trust & compassion through purity & integrity. We believe the best relief comes from informed decisions.
CBD Dispensary and CBD infused spa treatments (facials and massage). Located in Sarasota, FL
