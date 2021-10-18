About this product

THCO is up to 3 times strong than delta 9 THC. If your symptoms are too severe and nothing else seems to help, or if you just looking for an experience these gummies are sure to knock your socks off.



10mg Gummies

10 in each pack



Ingredients: Organic Corn Syrup, Organic Sugar, Pectin, Purified Water, Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural Flavoring and Coloring, THCO Distillate