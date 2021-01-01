Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand MiniNail

MiniNail

Heater Coil For MiniNail

Buy Here

About this product

Choose from different styles of MiniNail™ Heater Coils: FLAT / 20MM / 25MM Hybrid / 25MM Hybrid
On a 4 foot kevlar sheath
Features 5 pin mini-XLR grounded connection (for longer life of the coil)
Velcro Strap for easy storage
Available in 120V or 230V. Select 'Power Source Outside of US' for 230VAC coils.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!