MiniNail
About this product
Space Needle Titanium Dabber/Carb Cap
With 2 Interchangeable Tips (pointed & flat)
No more Sticky Fingers! Top protects oil from dripping down onto stem
Made of lab certified Grade 2 Titanium
4 piece removable configuration for easy cleaning!
Great weight and feel!
ALSO AVAILABLE: SPACE NEEDLE TIPS 5-Pack
Comes with 5 new Interchangeable Tip styles for various concentrate consistencies!
Ninja Tip, Ball Tip, Shovel Tip, Bent Flat tip, Extended Flat Tip
Made of lab certified Grade 2 Titanium
With 2 Interchangeable Tips (pointed & flat)
No more Sticky Fingers! Top protects oil from dripping down onto stem
Made of lab certified Grade 2 Titanium
4 piece removable configuration for easy cleaning!
Great weight and feel!
ALSO AVAILABLE: SPACE NEEDLE TIPS 5-Pack
Comes with 5 new Interchangeable Tip styles for various concentrate consistencies!
Ninja Tip, Ball Tip, Shovel Tip, Bent Flat tip, Extended Flat Tip
Made of lab certified Grade 2 Titanium
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!