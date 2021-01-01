Ministry of Cannabis
Auto Mandarin Haze
Product rating:
About this product
When you need new, fresh energies, Auto Mandarin Haze is the strain for you. We have selected the best Haze to give you a powerful, uplifting experience, along with a mild mandarin aroma on top of the haze undertones. This strain is surprisingly refreshing for the mind; it grows well on hydro, but reveals all the complexity of its fruity haze aroma only when properly grown in soil and carefully cured after harvest. The flowering time is very short for a such a sativa strain. Overall, one of our favourites.
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: Auto flowering Female
Indoor/Outdoor
65% Sativa 15% Indica 20% Ruderalis
Flowering Time: 7 weeks
Yield: up to 100 gr per plant indoor, up to 200 gr per plant outdoor
THC: Up to 19%
http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-mandarin-haze-feminized
