Ministry of Cannabis
Instakush Feminized
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product
This strain comes from a selection of the two best Kush that we could find, a Hindu Kush and the OG Kush. With a short flowering period of only eight weeks, it offers a powerful experience in every way. The plant is robust and compact, with many side branches, and offers a pretty good resistance to plagues and mould. We have selected this strain to be as intense and aromatic as possible. The aroma is light and fresh, contains notes of citrus and pleasant undertones of wood and graphite. The effect is strong and lasts a long time, but it is not sedative, so it leads to a pleasant and full experience.
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: Female
Indoor/Outdoor
80% Indica 20% Sativa
Flowering Time: 8 weeks
Yield: 500 gr per sq. mt. indoor, 600gr per plant outdoor
THC: 19%
http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/instakush-feminized
OG Los Angeles Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
66% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Fatigue
22% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
ADD/ADHD
22% of people say it helps with add/adhd
