Minneleaf Dark Chocolate: Experience the exquisite harmony of taste, smoothness, and potency with our premium dark chocolate bar. Crafted from the finest ingredients, this chocolate leaves no funky aftertaste, ensuring a pure and delightful indulgence. Each bar delivers a fantastic sense of well-being and calmness, making it the perfect companion for a relaxing evening out. Renowned for its effectiveness, Minneleaf Dark is not only a go-to for pain relief but also a trusted sleep aid for many. With 10 servings per pack, each piece contains 5 mg of Delta-9, totaling 50 mg per bar. Discover the true gem of relaxation and flavor.
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Minneleaf
We founded this company driven by our passion to destigmatize cannabis and champion its myriad health benefits. Our mission is to empower you to live better, feel better, all while prioritizing your well-being, free from any harm to your body. You want better sleep? We have it with NITE Sleep Gummies. You want Energy, enhanced focus and reduced appetite? V Slim to the rescue. Great tasting and potent chocolate bars? Darkness Chocolate is here. Fresh and great tasting gummies with no after taste? Bingo. We have those too. Here is how it all started.
I once shared your perspective, growing up amidst the 'war on drugs' culture where all substances were painted with the same negative brush. Despite my continuous research and learning, the echoes of high school health class lingered in my mind. It wasn't until my 40s that I dared to explore THC. To my surprise, everything I thought I knew about marijuana was erroneous. Far from becoming a stereotype, my life underwent a remarkable transformation. Emotionally, I found a newfound equilibrium; physically, I discovered relief for my sore knees through pain cream; creatively, my mind opened up. On stressful nights, a piece of chocolate infused with cannabis allowed me to drift into peaceful sleep instead of wrestling with worries, waking up refreshed and invigorated. Contrasting this with the aftermath of alcohol consumption—headaches, bloating, and discomfort—I can't help but wish I had embraced marijuana earlier.
Eric Redlinger- Owner
