What to expect when enjoying a Rainier Cherry Joy Tonic: Behold, the gods of chilling have smiled upon you! Kick off your shoes, maybe even your pants, and float towards the heavens with this elixir of fresh cherry juice and pure cannabis extract. Pairs well with music festivals, house parties and riding through the clouds on the back of a mythological beast.
Mirth began in Washington in 2013 with a simple mission to bring more joy to the world and make all-natural premium products for those looking to try cannabis in a new way. The company has grown into a top selling beverage in Washington state and Oregon.