About Mirth Provisions

Mirth began in Washington in 2013 with a simple mission to bring more joy to the world and make all-natural premium products for those looking to try cannabis in a new way. The company has grown into the #1 selling beverage in Washington state and Oregon, in addition to recently launching a few new product lines; Drift Sublingual Sprays, and Giant Herbal Elixirs.

Available in

United States, Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado