About this product
Our Pure CBD Bath Soaks immerse your body in the healing properties of CBD, goat milk, and essential oils for the ultimate in relaxation, relief, and skin care.
ENHANCE YOUR WELL-BEING
Our 300mg, 7oz PURE CBD SOAK is a luxury goat milk bath for sensitive skin with therapeutic CBD. Oatmeal and Honey Flavor.
PURE CBD SOAK will:
Treat sensitive skin
Relax your mind and body
Hydrate & Exfoliate
PURE CBD SOAK is:
All-Natural
Chemical-free
Nutrient-rich
These CBD Bath Soaks deliver 300mg of CBD to tense, sore, or stressed areas throughout your body. The CBD gently passes through your skin to begin soothing your muscles and joints.
CBD Soaks:
Reduce inflammation
Ease pain
Relax tension
