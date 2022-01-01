Our Pure CBD Bath Soaks immerse your body in the healing properties of CBD, goat milk, and essential oils for the ultimate in relaxation, relief, and skin care.



ENHANCE YOUR WELL-BEING

Our 300mg, 7oz PURE CBD SOAK is a luxury goat milk bath for sensitive skin with therapeutic CBD. Oatmeal and Honey Flavor.



PURE CBD SOAK will:

Treat sensitive skin

Relax your mind and body

Hydrate & Exfoliate



PURE CBD SOAK is:

All-Natural

Chemical-free

Nutrient-rich



These CBD Bath Soaks deliver 300mg of CBD to tense, sore, or stressed areas throughout your body. The CBD gently passes through your skin to begin soothing your muscles and joints.



CBD Soaks:

Reduce inflammation

Ease pain

Relax tension