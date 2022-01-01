About this product
RELAX CBD Oil is an all-natural synergy of 250mg of CBD and essential oils to quiet your nervous system when you’re anxious or stressed.
RELAX CBD will
Calm your Stress
Quiet your Anxiety
Lift your Spirits
RELAX CBD is:
All-Natural
Chemical-free
Non-Addictive
Non-Psychoactive
New to CBD? Try a Trial Size bottle with a money-back guarantee. Note that the Trial Size only contains 250mg CBD, which is 10 servings. Our Full size bottle is 1000mg CBD, which is 40 servings. (Click to our Mission Farms CBD page on Leafly to see all of our CBD Oils).
