REST CBD OIL is an all-natural, chemical-free synergy of CBD and essential oils for deep and restorative sleep.
With REST CBD you will:
Fall asleep
Stay asleep
Wake refreshed
REST CBD is:
All-Natural
Chemical-free
Non-Addictive
Non-Psychoactive
Our Full size CBD Oil bottles are 1000mg CBD, which is 40 servings. If you are new to CBD, then consider our 250mg Trial Size bottle of Rest CBD, which is 10 servings. (Click to our Mission Farms CBD page on Leafly to see all of our CBD Oils, including our Trial Sizes).
