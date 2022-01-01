REST CBD OIL is an all-natural, chemical-free synergy of CBD and essential oils for deep and restorative sleep.



With REST CBD you will:

Fall asleep

Stay asleep

Wake refreshed



REST CBD is:

All-Natural

Chemical-free

Non-Addictive

Non-Psychoactive



New to CBD? Try a Trial Size bottle with a money-back guarantee. Note that the Trial Size only contains 250mg CBD, which is 10 servings. Our Full size bottle (as shown in photo) is 1000mg CBD, which is 40 servings. (Click to our Mission Farms CBD page on Leafly to see all of our CBD Oils).