  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand Mitten Extracts

Mitten Extracts

Mitten Hits Harder!
All categoriesEdiblesConcentrates

THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

4 products
Product image for Lush Watermelon Gummies 100mg 10-pack
Gummies
Lush Watermelon Gummies 100mg 10-pack
by Mitten Extracts
THC 100%
Product image for Blue Raz Gummies 100mg 10-pack
Gummies
Blue Raz Gummies 100mg 10-pack
by Mitten Extracts
THC 100%
Product image for Strawberry Gummies 100mg 10-pack
Gummies
Strawberry Gummies 100mg 10-pack
by Mitten Extracts
THC 100%
Product image for Grape Gummies 100mg 10-pack
Gummies
Grape Gummies 100mg 10-pack
by Mitten Extracts
THC 100%