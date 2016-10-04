About this product
About this strain
Lemon Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
54% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
