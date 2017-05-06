Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid



Potential THC: 23%



Flowering Time: 10-11 Weeks



Super Silver Haze was a successive cannabis cup winner for 3 years and still holds no punches today. This sativa dominant hybrid has lived up to the hype. It’s unfortunate that the original breeders no longer work together crafting unique genetics, but the legacy of super silver haze is sure to live on in their memory. If you would like one of the best hybrids on the market then don’t wait around.



You might be asking, "Why the duck?" Well we at MJ Grove found it funny. His name is Phillipe and he is our assessor of seeds (not really just go with it). He makes sure we are only shipping product we would want to grow.



When you visit MJGrove.com you may notice our seeds are listed as "legally hemp." This DOES NOT mean they will grow hemp plants. It means in the seed form there is less than 0.3% THC present. Third party testing confirms this fact and allows us to legally ship seeds across the United States. We are, at the time of writing this, the only company shipping legally. Once planted, our seeds are guaranteed Dank Marijuana or your money back.



