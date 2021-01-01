Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Fuzion FR Digital Scale 650

Buy Here

About this product

Features:
Capacity 650g
6 Weighing Modes
Auto Off Function
LCD Display with 4.5 Digits
Compact Size & Light Weight
Tare Full Capacity
2 AAA Batteries Included
Stainless Steel Platform
Weighing Modes: g/oz/gn/ozt/dwt
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!